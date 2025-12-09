Cody Goes Christian!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Cody Johnson, winner of the Male Vocalist of the Year Award, poses in the press room during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Cody Johnson confirmed that his Country-Christian crossover with Brandon Lake (“Hard Fought Hallelujah”) is coming next month!

A recut of Lake’s “When A Cowboy Prays,” featuring Cody Johnson, is scheduled to drop on January 9th.

The duo released a teaser clip with a caption by Brandon Lake, that read:

“The one and only Cody Johnson yall!!! I could not be more HONORED & PROUD of this version of ‘When A Cowboy Prays.’ I tear up every time I listen! So thankful for this collab and this friendship.

Cowboy or not, I’m praying it blesses every one of you and reminds ya the power of prayer.

Split FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Maddie Font and Tae Kerr attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. The country music duo announced a split. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

News broke yesterday that Maddie & Tae are splitting up - for now. They prefer to not look at it as a “breakup” and more as an opportunity to pursue personal dreams.

It appears that Maddie is going to give it a go as a solo artist, while Tae wants to take a step back from the industry and focus on being a mother.

Tae said:

“Maddie was just like, ‘Tell me where your heart is. And I was like, ‘My heart is at home.’ And she said, ‘Okay. Then that’s what we need to do.’”

Maddie said:

“I’m a mother, too, so I totally understand the pull. We both were very aware of T’s heart just not being in touring as much... We’re leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day,”

Another bid? FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Warner Bros. logo displayed on the water tower at Warner Bros. Studio on December 5, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It’s been recently reported that Netflix is taking over The WB, but apparently Paramount has something to say about that - launching an offer to OUTBID Netflix for The WB.

Paramount Skydance is offering to pay $30 per share in cash, which amounts to $108.4 billion.

Technically that offer beats the one Netflix put up, worth about $83 billion, in both cash and stock.

The difference is, Paramount wants the full company, and Netflix is only trying to purchase streaming assets and the WB studio.

In order to pay for the deal, Paramount is planning mass layoffs. Netflix threw a little shade, saying “We’re not cutting jobs. We’re making jobs.”