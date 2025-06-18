CMA Fest TV Special

Here is what you will see on TV next Thursday! What songs are missing? What artists are missing? What performances would you cut?
- Trace Adkins – “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk”
- Jason Aldean – “Whiskey Drink”
- Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt – “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive”
- Kelsea Ballerini – “Baggage”
- Dierks Bentley – “She Hates Me”
- Dierks Bentley and Zach Top – “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)” and “Mountain Music” Medley
- Brooks & Dunn and Lainey Wilson – “Play Something Country”
- Brooks & Dunn and Marcus King – “Rock My World (Little Country Girl)”
- Luke Bryan – “Country Song Came On”
- Jordan Davis – “Bar None”
- Riley Green – “Worst Way”
- Cody Johnson – “The Fall”
- Cody Johnson and Carín León – “She Hurts Like Tequila”
- Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll – “Hard Fought Hallelujah”
- Ella Langley – “weren’t for the wind”
- Ashley McBryde – “Rattlesnake Preacher”
- Parker McCollum – “What Kinda Man”
- Scotty McCreery – “Five More Minutes”
- Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
- Rascal Flatts – “Life Is A Highway”
- Rascal Flatts and Carly Pearce – “My Wish”
- The Red Clay Strays – “No One Else Like Me”
- Darius Rucker – “Wagon Wheel”
- Dylan Scott – “Country Till I Die”
- Shaboozey and Jelly Roll – “Amen”
- Blake Shelton – “Stay Country or Die Tryin’”
- Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins – “Hillbilly Bone”
- Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
- Keith Urban – “Straight Line”
- Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug – “All the Way”