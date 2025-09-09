CMA Award Nominees How’d they do?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lainey Wilson poses in the press room during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Here we go! Lots of the categories look like what we would expect. Still lots of snubs per usual. Some categories have artists that haven’t even had a number 1 on country radio this year....yet artists that did, didn’t get a nomination 🤯

THE 59TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce/Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton /Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney (Producer: Kristian Bush/Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top (Producer: Carson Chamberlain/Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey)

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green (Producer: Will Bundy/Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney (Producer: Kristian Bush/Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

“Cold Beer & Country Music” – Zach Top (Producer: Carson Chamberlain/Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey)

“F-1 Trillion” – Post Malone (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins/Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

“I’m the Problem” – Morgan Wallen (Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi/Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi)

“Whirlwind” – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce/Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“4x4xU” (Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson)

“Am I Okay?” (Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney)

“I Never Lie” (Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top)

“Texas” (Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock)

“you look like you love me” (Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley) (Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff)

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll (Producer: Micah Nichols)

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood) (Producer: Trent Willmon)

“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome)

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producer: Kristian Bush)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor – FiddlPaul Franklin – Steel GuitarBrent Mason – GuitarRob McNelley – GuitarDerek Wells – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney (Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney)

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood) (Director: Dustin Haney)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson (Director: TK McKamy)

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton (Director: Running Bear)

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green (Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.