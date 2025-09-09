CMA Award Nominees

Here we go! Lots of the categories look like what we would expect. Still lots of snubs per usual. Some categories have artists that haven’t even had a number 1 on country radio this year....yet artists that did, didn’t get a nomination 🤯
THE 59TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce/Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton /Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney (Producer: Kristian Bush/Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top (Producer: Carson Chamberlain/Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey)
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green (Producer: Will Bundy/Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney (Producer: Kristian Bush/Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)
“Cold Beer & Country Music” – Zach Top (Producer: Carson Chamberlain/Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey)
“F-1 Trillion” – Post Malone (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins/Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
“I’m the Problem” – Morgan Wallen (Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi/Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi)
“Whirlwind” – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce/Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
“4x4xU” (Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson)
“Am I Okay?” (Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney)
“I Never Lie” (Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top)
“Texas” (Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock)
“you look like you love me” (Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley) (Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff)
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll (Producer: Micah Nichols)
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood) (Producer: Trent Willmon)
“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome)
“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producer: Kristian Bush)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor – FiddlPaul Franklin – Steel GuitarBrent Mason – GuitarRob McNelley – GuitarDerek Wells – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney (Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney)
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood) (Director: Dustin Haney)
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson (Director: TK McKamy)
“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton (Director: Running Bear)
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green (Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.