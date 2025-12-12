Clint Black Took A Ski Pole Piercing To The Heart The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Clint Black attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Clint Black is releasing a memoir on May 19th, called “KILLIN’ TIME: My Life and Music.”

He’ll fill us in on his Texas upbringing, life as a husband & father, and his NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE as a child (apparently, he was in a skiing accident where a pole pierced his heart).

Lainey Wilson: The singer won three times during the 59th CMA Awards ceremony. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson spotted a little boy in the crowd at her show, dressed up like her fiancé, Devlin Duck Hodges (fake mustache and all!).

Lainey brought him up on stage to show off his fit, when she sang “Yesterday, All Day, Every,” a song that she wrote about Duck.

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 13 LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1713 -- Pictured: Singer Taylor Swift during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 8, 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images) (NBC/Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image)

Taylor Swift sold over $2 billion worth of tickets to her Eras Tour - so how did she spend that money? Well, first of all, she took care of her crew, shelling out $197 million in bonus checks. Next, she achieved her dream of finally owning her masters.

“All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to one day purchase my masters outright with no strings attached.”

In 2020, Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, purchased the master rights to her first 6 albums for $300 million. Taylor Swift allegedly paid $360 million to buy them back.