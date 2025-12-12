Clint Black Took A Ski Pole Piercing To The Heart

Clint Black is releasing a memoir on May 19th, called “KILLIN’ TIME: My Life and Music.”
He’ll fill us in on his Texas upbringing, life as a husband & father, and his NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE as a child (apparently, he was in a skiing accident where a pole pierced his heart).
Lainey Wilson spotted a little boy in the crowd at her show, dressed up like her fiancé, Devlin Duck Hodges (fake mustache and all!).
Lainey brought him up on stage to show off his fit, when she sang “Yesterday, All Day, Every,” a song that she wrote about Duck.
Taylor Swift sold over $2 billion worth of tickets to her Eras Tour - so how did she spend that money? Well, first of all, she took care of her crew, shelling out $197 million in bonus checks. Next, she achieved her dream of finally owning her masters.
“All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to one day purchase my masters outright with no strings attached.”
In 2020, Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, purchased the master rights to her first 6 albums for $300 million. Taylor Swift allegedly paid $360 million to buy them back.