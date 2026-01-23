“Choosin’ Texas” was inspired by a kangaroo...

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Ella Langley attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

2025 BMI Country Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Ella Langley attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Ella Langely’s “Choosin’ Texas” was co-written by Miranda Lambert, but did you know it was inspired by a kangaroo?

Ella said the song came about after Miranda Lambert recounted being pulled over while she had a baby kangaroo in her car. If you know about Miranda’s love and advocacy for animals, it’s really not THAT weird... okay, it’s still pretty weird.

Miranda told Ella that the cop took one look at the kangaroo and said “‘Of course I had Texas plates on the back of my car.’”

Ella Langley commented “She’s from Texas, I can tell” and that one line reaction led to the song!

In other Ella news, there’s a countdown clock on her website that ends Tuesday!

#ellalangley ♬ original sound - Country Minute @countryminute Ella Langley is teasing country music fans with a mysterious countdown on her official website. It looks like we have until January 27 to guess what it might be. A tour? A new album? Both? Comment below and let me know. #countrymusic

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day 2 PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 08: Luke Combs during Military Appreciation Day prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 8, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA TOUR) (Darren Carroll/US PGA TOUR)

A girl named Maddie posted a tragic story about her father online, in hopes of getting Luke Combs’s attention.

She said her brother is a freshman at Notre Dame, and when their father went to drop her brother off back at school around the holidays, he had a medical emergency and died in the car, despite her brother doing CPR for 45 minutes to try to save him.

Maddie asked Luke if he could do something special for her brother, who now equates his time at Notre Dame to tragedy.

Luke, who is playing there in April, actually responded and said:

“I got you Maddie. So sorry for your loss. Promise I’ll make that night special for Connor and your family! God bless.”