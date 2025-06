Another recall! Even water isn’t safe from them.

If you bought an 18 pack of Topo Chico from Costco last month, It could contain some nasty bacteria.

Costco shared a statement that the 16.9-ounce bottles of Topo Chico 18 packs were impacted. If you bought them between 5.20-5.29, check the bottle. The id number is #13A2541

If you bought the bad batch, you are asked to return them to Costco for a refund.

If you have questions - 1-800-COKE