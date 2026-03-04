Check your fancy BBQ Sauce!

Savannah Bee Company issued a recall of its 16-ounce Honey BBQ Sauce Mustard. The recall was due to a bottling error that potentially placed Honey BBQ Sauce Sweet inside of bottles labeled as the mustard variation. The sauce that was put in those bottles includes soy and wheat, which were not disclosed on the packaging.

If you are allergic to wheat and soy, you want to trash this.

The recalled sauce will have a best-before date of May 16, 2027, and a UPC of 850033937589.

If you have purchased this sauce, trash it and request a refund from the place you bought it.