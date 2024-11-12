Check out the track list for Brooks & Dunn “REBOOT 2″

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

“REBOOT 2″ from Brooks & Dunn is set to drop on Friday (11/15) and the list of stars on the track list is pretty amazing!

According to their website, “REBOOT 2 is the sequel to their acclaimed 2019 album REBOOT and follows the same format; except this time, a brand new group of today’s most engaging artists–from country and beyond–were given maximum creative freedom. The duo gave one simple direction: to reimagine the song to fit their own taste and style from the ground up.”

Which song are you most excited to hear?

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!