A Carrie Underwood tour in 2026 doesn’t look favorable

Carrie Underwood performs during Day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Monday night was the season premiere of the new season of American Idol, but before Idol, they stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

While there, Carrie Underwood shared some disappointing news for her fans.

Near the end of the interview, Jimmy asked Carrie, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie about their tour plans for 2026. Luke already has dates scheduled, Lionel does, too.

But then Jimmy asked Carrie about a tour for her and she quickly replied, “No. Nah.”

That was it. No explanation. Carrie has no new album announced, so it makes sense, but fans were still holding out hope.

You can watch the interview below and Jimmy asks about tour dates at 10:30 in...