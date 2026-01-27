A Carrie Underwood tour in 2026 doesn’t look favorable

Photos: CMA Fest 2022 Carrie Underwood performs during Day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Monday night was the season premiere of the new season of American Idol, but before Idol, they stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

While there, Carrie Underwood shared some disappointing news for her fans.

Near the end of the interview, Jimmy asked Carrie, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie about their tour plans for 2026. Luke already has dates scheduled, Lionel does, too.

But then Jimmy asked Carrie about a tour for her and she quickly replied, “No. Nah.”

That was it. No explanation. Carrie has no new album announced, so it makes sense, but fans were still holding out hope.

You can watch the interview below and Jimmy asks about tour dates at 10:30 in...

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100