Carly Pearce stops fight mid-show

“Girl I am sick and I ain’t got time for it!”

ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '23 Carly Pearce at Country Concert '23 (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)
By Jay Edwards

Nothing worse than trying to enjoy a concert that you paid damn good money for and two people can’t stop arguing next to you. I didn’t pay to see you two fight, I paid to see Carly Pearce.

So, when Carly noticed two girls near the stage fighting, she stopped the show and called them out! Best part was when she said, “Girl I’m sick and I ain’t got time for it.”

Carly’s been battling the flu, but the show must go on... But the fighting has to stop!


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!