Canyon Lake is up

Canyon Lake’s finally catching a break. After a long dry spell, the lake is up 14 feet and sitting at 67% full. That’s enough to reopen four of the 23 boat ramps—Ramps 1, 14, 18, and 19. It’s not a full recovery, but it’s a solid step in the right direction.

Boaters and anglers are wasting no time. Ramp 1 is back in business near the dam, while 14, 18, and 19 offer fresh access across the lake. Trucks and trailers are lining up again, and the buzz of outboards is back in the air. Canyon Lake isn’t full yet, but it’s coming back to life.