Canyon Lake is up

Boat ramps are opening up

By Brody

Canyon Lake’s finally catching a break. After a long dry spell, the lake is up 14 feet and sitting at 67% full. That’s enough to reopen four of the 23 boat ramps—Ramps 1, 14, 18, and 19. It’s not a full recovery, but it’s a solid step in the right direction.

Boaters and anglers are wasting no time. Ramp 1 is back in business near the dam, while 14, 18, and 19 offer fresh access across the lake. Trucks and trailers are lining up again, and the buzz of outboards is back in the air. Canyon Lake isn’t full yet, but it’s coming back to life.

Brody

Brody

Born and raised in San Antonio! Judson High School and UTSA Grad!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!