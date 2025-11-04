Bunnie Xo’s Pregnancy Journey With Jelly Roll - “God’s hands”

Bunnie Xo had Maury Povich as a guest on her podcast and revealed that she and Jelly Roll are still trying to get pregnant. She talked about their IVF journey and their plan to adopt if it doesn’t work out.
“It is tough, but at the same time it’s like, you just put it in God’s hands,”
There’s a rumor that Post Malone is going to perform at halftime of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game, which also serves as the Salvation Army’s kickoff for Red Kettle Season.
In a teaser video for their artist reveal, the Cowboys showed a Dax bobblehead on the dash of a tractor trailer. Fans are convinced it’s Post Malone’s truck and that the Dax bobble head is a reference to his Dax Prescott shout out in his song “Wow.”
KPop-Demon Hunters stars, Huntr/X, will headline the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade!
Mickey Guyton and Drew Baldridge will also be performing.
Riley Green doesn’t mind being called a “redneck.” He actually wears the term as a “badge of honor.” RIley said:
“For me, redneck was just somebody that grew up out in the country, and what you did for fun was probably not the same as somebody — I guess you could call a city clicker — would do.”
He continued that a lot of people in his hometown thought of him as more of a “city boy” though, because his side of town had a Walmart and a Waffle House.