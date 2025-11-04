Bunnie Xo’s Pregnancy Journey With Jelly Roll - “God’s hands”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are seen onstage at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bunnie Xo had Maury Povich as a guest on her podcast and revealed that she and Jelly Roll are still trying to get pregnant. She talked about their IVF journey and their plan to adopt if it doesn’t work out.

“It is tough, but at the same time it’s like, you just put it in God’s hands,”

99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 01: Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studio is seen taking a test flight during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 01, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

There’s a rumor that Post Malone is going to perform at halftime of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game, which also serves as the Salvation Army’s kickoff for Red Kettle Season.

In a teaser video for their artist reveal, the Cowboys showed a Dax bobblehead on the dash of a tractor trailer. Fans are convinced it’s Post Malone’s truck and that the Dax bobble head is a reference to his Dax Prescott shout out in his song “Wow.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQkXCiZEsfk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

KPop-Demon Hunters stars, Huntr/X, will headline the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade!

Mickey Guyton and Drew Baldridge will also be performing.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green doesn’t mind being called a “redneck.” He actually wears the term as a “badge of honor.” RIley said:

“For me, redneck was just somebody that grew up out in the country, and what you did for fun was probably not the same as somebody — I guess you could call a city clicker — would do.”

He continued that a lot of people in his hometown thought of him as more of a “city boy” though, because his side of town had a Walmart and a Waffle House.