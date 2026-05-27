In brief: 'Dutton Ranch' is Paramount+ biggest original series launch and more

Dutton Ranch has made Paramount+ history. The Yellowstone spinoff garnered the biggest original series launch in the streaming service's history, according to numbers from the company. It generated 12.9 million global streaming views in the seven days following its premiere ...

We now know which theater the Evita Broadway revival starring Rachel Zegler will take place in. The venue for the previously-announced production will be New York's Winter Garden Theatre. Performances begin on Feb. 27, 2027, with an opening night of March 25, 2027. Jamie Lloyd directs the revival of the Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical ...

Paddington Bear is one step closer to coming back to the big screen. Variety reports that a new pair of writers have signed on to write the British icon's latest film adventure. Armando Iannucci, the Emmy winner and Oscar nominee known for creating Veep, will be joined by his fellow Emmy winner and Veep writer Simon Blackwell to pen Paddington 4. Additionally, the outlet reports Dougal Wilson, who helmed Paddington in Peru, is in talks to return for the fourth film ...

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