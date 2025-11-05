Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz in talks for new 'The Mummy' sequel

Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser in the 1999 film 'The Mummy' from Universal Studios. (Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly coming back to The Mummy franchise.

ABC Audio has learned that the stars of one of Universal Pictures' most-beloved action-adventure franchises are in talks to return for another film in The Mummy universe.

Fraser and Weisz would presumably reprise their roles of Rick O'Connell and Evelyn Carnahan from the films of the late '90s and early 2000s in this new sequel.

The filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are known as Radio Silence, will direct the fourth film in the franchise. They are known for the 2019 film Ready or Not. The duo also revived the Scream franchise in 2022. The pair will direct a script written by David Coggeshall, Deadline reports.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Fraser starred in the original 1999 film, which co-starred Weisz. The movie told the story of a treasure hunter who awakens a cursed Egyptian priest who has supernatural powers. Fraser returned for its two sequels, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, while Weisz only appeared in the former.

