Both of Scotty McCreery’s Grandmothers Passed Away Wednesday, Josh Ross Says ‘Single Again’ Is True

We’re sending our prayers to Scotty McCreery, who shared the tragic news that both of his grandmothers just passed away on the same day. Janet Cooke and Paquita McCreery, passed away on Wednesday. We do not have any details at this time, but Scotty says that he is in shock and trying to “choose to remember the great memories.”
Josh Ross says that "Single Again" is a bit of a true story!
“The honest story behind ‘Single Again’ was the title actually came from a night out. I was at a bar probably about four years ago, and I had saw a girl that I always had a crush on growing up, and I went to approach her and give her a drink and I found out she had a boyfriend, but I politely still said hello and then I gave her the drink, and I said, ‘Let me know if you’re ever single again.’ And that’s how we got the idea.”
We’re dying to know what her boyfriend thinks about this!
Conner Smith was issued a misdemeanor, failure to yield citation, for the incident at CMA Fest where he struck and killed a 77 year old woman with his truck. He showed no signs of impairment when the incident occurred and fully cooperated with the investigation.