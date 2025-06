INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: Musician Blake Shelton performs onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Ever been told you look like Blake Shelton? If so, here is your chance to win some money!

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville bar is hosting a Blake look-a-like contest tomorrow (June 24th) starting at 11:30am. The winner will receive a cash prize or get to meet the surprise celebrity judge - which we all assume will be Blake Shelton himself.