Blake Shelton is releasing his first single since joining his new record label, Broken Bow Records Music Group.

“The thing that struck me about ‘Texas’ immediately was how different it sounded for me, and I’m always looking to push myself. I think there’s something really special about this record and it feels important to me.” Blake said about “Texas.”

“Texas” will be released this Friday (November 15).