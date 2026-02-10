Blake Shelton Calls Out Fan In 1st Row Over Shirt The Dirt

Blake Shelton performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025

Blake Shelton (playfully) called out a fan in the front row of his concert for wearing a t-shirt for another artist!

“You come to my show wearing Luke Bryan s--t... What’s the matter with you?”

He went on to give her some Blake Shelton Merch!

Tim McGraw through the years

Tim McGraw says that he tries to make “every day Valentine’s Day,” for Faith Hill, his wife of 29 years!

“I try to feel like it’s more of an all-year-round thing, but I try to do something. Sometimes they’re better than others. It depends on how much time that I have, or how lazy I’m being. But I do pretty well most of the time.”