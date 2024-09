2015 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: Musician Blake Shelton performs onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Kevin Winter)

ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Norman, Oklahoma for the Oklahoma/Tennessee game this Saturday (September 21) and Blake Shelton is joining them on set to pick winners!

Blake joined ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show yesterday (September 19) to make the announcement.