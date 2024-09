“Beetlejuice 2″ is out this Friday! I have been waiting SO LONG for this! I saw the original movie as a kid and that is where my love for Tim Burton began!

I have heard nothing but good things about the sequel. Jenna Ortega really steals the show they say.

I get to see an early screening; I will come back with feedback and no spoilers!

To get in the spirit, no pun intended, I had fun with this filter today!