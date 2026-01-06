From the Ballfield to the Big Stage: How Baseball Shaped Morgan Wallen

“Good ol’ Rocky Top, you’ll always be home sweet home to me....”

Morgan Wallen is a Tennessee native and HUGE fan of the University of Tennnessee! He grew up in Sneedville, Tennsee which is about an hour and a half outside of Knoxville. Sneedville is a small town known for its strong southern hospitality and country music traditions!

Morgan played baseball at Gibbs High School before pursuing his country music career - he played shortstop, and pitched. After suffering a torn UCL injury, during his senior season Knox News shared he became a designated hitter with a .347 batting average, 30 RBI’s, six doubles and five home runs.

Morgan also sang in the Gibbs High School chorus. Fun fact: Gibbs is the same high school Kenny Chesney attended too! His Mama, and Dad are his #1 fans and have been supporting him from the beginning alongside his three sisters and we have no doubt they’ll be in the crowd cheering him on in 2026 - it’s going to be another HUGE year for him, and we can’t wait!