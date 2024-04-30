Bailey Zimmerman strips down to his skivvies, throws clothes to crowd in Texas

He continued the “tradition” at his Stagecoach performance over the weekend!

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bailey Zimmerman performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

By Woody

Bailey Zimmerman was forced to end his Religiously. The Tour. stop in Lubbock, TX over the weekend early due to severe weather. In protest, Bailey ran back out on the stage stripping down to skivvies, tossing his clothes to fans in the crowd!

@lizbam29

♬ original sound - Liz Moreno
@burcoz

Last night the Bailey Zimmerman concert in Lubbock, Texas got cut short due to lighning so he decided to give the crowd his clothes lol #concert #baileyzimmerman #strip

♬ A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Bailey went on to perform at Stagecoach this weekend as well and thought he’d keep that tradition alive for fans!

Swipe to see what underwear I wore @stagecoach last night😂 My mind is still trying to process it all… hearing yall sing...

Posted by Bailey Zimmerman on Monday, April 29, 2024
