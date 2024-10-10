Bailey Zimmerman, Keith Urban, and Sheryl Crow have been added to the Concert For Carolina lineup

Concert for Carolina everal North Carolina music stars are headlining a concert at Bank of America Stadium to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor are performing at “Concert for Carolina” on Oct. 26.

The lineup continues to grow as Bailey Zimmerman, Keith Urban, and Sheryl Crow have been recently added!

Concert For Carolina will be hosted by Caleb Pressley of Barstool Sports and Marty Smith of ESPN and will take place October 26th at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Tickets go on sale today (October 10) at 10am.