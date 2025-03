FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cole Swindell and his wife just announced they are having a baby! This is in addition to Jordan Davis and his wife expecting baby number 4 and Sam Hunt and his wife expecting baby number 3! 2025 is busy for baby’s so far!