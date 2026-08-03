Baby News! Parker McCollum and wife Hallie Ray welcome baby #2

We have some baby news...
Congratulations to Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray on the birth of their second child, Rocker Tommy Light McCollum
He was born on July 30th weighing 8 lbs/7 oz and Mom and baby are both doing great!
In Parker’s Instagram post, he shared “THANK YOU JESUS for another healthy baby boy! we are so in love with our little fam! mom & dad x 2 here we gooooooo!”
Baby Rocker is child number two for the couple, their first born, Major Yancy Tyler, will turn 2-years old this month.