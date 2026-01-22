Ashton Kutcher is writing a country album

Ashton Kutcher was recently asked in a GMA interview if he had any current “healthy obsessions,” and he replied that he’s currently obsessed with WRITING A COUNTRY MUSIC ALBUM!
Christian artist Brandon Lake (who you know from songs like “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Jelly Roll & “When A Cowboy Prays” with Cody Johnson) shared a teaser clip of his highly anticipated country crossover project, and the video shows that’s he’s collaborated with some HUGE names, like -Lainey Wilson, HARDY, Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson, and Dan + Shay, and Bailey Zimmerman.
Ella Langely’s “Choosin’ Texas” was co-written by Miranda Lambert, but did you know it was inspired by a kangaroo?
Ella said the song came about after Miranda Lambert recounted being pulled over while she had a baby kangaroo in her car. If you know about Miranda’s love and advocacy for animals, it’s really not THAT weird... okay, it’s still pretty weird.
Miranda told Ella that the cop took one look at the kangaroo and said “‘Of course I had Texas plates on the back of my car.’”
Ella Langley commented “She’s from Texas, I can tell” and that one line reaction led to the song!