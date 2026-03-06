Ashley Cooke joins Riley Green on an episode of “Marshals” this weekend

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 08: Singer & songwriter Ashley Cooke visits SiriusXM Studios on May 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green isn’t the only country superstar you’ll see on the “Yellowstone” spinoff called “Marshals” this weekend. Nope, you’ll get to see Ashley Cooke, too!

Ashley said she’s a huge Taylor Sheridan fan, so when she got the call to be on the show, it was a dream come true!

The show airs on CBS and you can check out her episode this Sunday ni0ght at 8pm. She will be performing her song “Next To You.”