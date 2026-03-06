Ashley Cooke joins Riley Green on an episode of “Marshals” this weekend

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Nashville NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 08: Singer & songwriter Ashley Cooke visits SiriusXM Studios on May 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Riley Green isn’t the only country superstar you’ll see on the “Yellowstone” spinoff called “Marshals” this weekend. Nope, you’ll get to see Ashley Cooke, too!

Ashley said she’s a huge Taylor Sheridan fan, so when she got the call to be on the show, it was a dream come true!

The show airs on CBS and you can check out her episode this Sunday ni0ght at 8pm. She will be performing her song “Next To You.”

@theashleycooke

this is wild… tune in sunday @ 8pm et on @CBS / @Paramount+! 🤠 @marshalscbs #marshals #yellowstone

♬ next to you - Ashley Cooke
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100