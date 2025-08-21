Artists that defined the 90’s Every country fan should know them

If you are new to country, here is a 90’s cheat sheet! Study up. Texans can tell.

1. Garth Brooks

Pronunciation: GARTH BROOKS

• The best-selling solo artist of the 1990s across all genres. Known for blending rock energy with country, he sold over 100 million albums, had countless No. 1 hits, and revolutionized arena tours with high-production shows.

⸻

2. Alan Jackson

Pronunciation: AL-un JACK-sun

• A staple of ’90s neotraditional country, Alan scored hit after hit with songs like Chattahoochee and Don’t Rock the Jukebox. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, he defined honky-tonk storytelling for the decade.

⸻

3. George Strait

Pronunciation: JORJ STRAYT

• “King George” dominated the 1990s with traditionalist country hits. He notched dozens of No. 1 singles and kept cowboy-hat country alive while others leaned pop. Known for his consistency and authenticity.

⸻

4. Brooks & Dunn

Pronunciation: BROOKS and DUN

• Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn became the most successful duo in country music history. Hits like Boot Scootin’ Boogie fueled the line-dancing craze. They won CMA Vocal Duo of the Year nearly every year of the ’90s.

⸻

5. Reba McEntire

Pronunciation: REE-buh MAK-in-tire

• The queen of ’90s country. Reba blended powerhouse vocals with dramatic stage presence, becoming one of the first female country artists to achieve true crossover fame. She also built a TV and acting career.

⸻

6. Shania Twain

Pronunciation: shuh-NYE-uh TWAYN

• The face of pop-country crossover. Her 1997 album Come On Over became the best-selling country album of all time. Songs like Man! I Feel Like a Woman! pushed boundaries and broadened country’s audience worldwide.

⸻

7. Tim McGraw

Pronunciation: TIM muh-GRAW

• Rose to fame mid-’90s with hits like Don’t Take the Girl and Something Like That. Married Faith Hill, becoming part of country’s biggest power couple. Known for blending heartfelt ballads with stadium anthems.

⸻

8. Faith Hill

Pronunciation: FAYTH HILL

• One of the biggest female stars of the decade. Her mix of country and pop brought hits like This Kiss and Breathe. Alongside McGraw, she helped bring country into the mainstream spotlight.

⸻

9. Travis Tritt

Pronunciation: TRAV-is TRIT

• A member of the “Class of ’89” alongside Garth and Alan. Tritt leaned into Southern rock influences, giving country a gritty edge. Known for hits like Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares) and his outlaw image.

⸻

10. Shenandoah

Pronunciation: SHEN-an-DOE-uh

• A band that defined the ’90s with heartfelt harmonies and small-town storytelling. Known for hits like Two Dozen Roses, Next to You, Next to Me, and Church on Cumberland Road. They stood out for blending gospel-tinged vocals with modern country sounds.