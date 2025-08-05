Art is very powerful!

A memorial built from flood debris is helping Kerr County heal
The tribute was created by artist Roberto Marquez. He came to Kerrville days after the storm and began building crosses from debris that he found in Guadalupe Park.
The park remains closed; but a section is open to see Robert’s work.
There is an interactive mural and handcrafted crosses to reflect the lives lost and offer comfort to those affected.
He hopes what he left behind in Texas serves a purpose.
God bless you, thank you for sharing your gift, Roberto!
