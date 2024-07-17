Any Good Prime Day Deals?

Prime Day FILE PHOTO: Amazon Prime Day is only a few days away. (Claudio Divizia - stock.adobe.com)

Hi, I am Jenny and I have an Amazon problem. It has been 0 minutes since my last purchase.

Have y’all found good deals? We have 11 hours until Prime Day ends!

My children have decided they both want to be in ballet. This is a learning experience for me, I played basketball.

I scored some deals on leotards and ballet flats. My friend just sent me a picture of the air fryer she ordered haha!

Let me see what you scored during Prime Day!

Here is my latest suggestion. I need those overalls! Don’t tell my husband.



