The 20 best drinking songs in country music

Country music recording artist Toby Keith holds a red Solo cup as he performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

With the temperatures warming up, that means more time on the boat, at the beach and hanging at the pool. So, if you’re going to be crackin’ some cold beers, these are the best songs in country music to raise up that Red Solo cup:

1. “Friends in Low Places” Garth Brooks

2. “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me” George Jones

3. “Family Tradition” Hank Williams Jr.

4. “Whiskey River” Willie Nelson

5. “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” David Allan Coe

6. “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” Hank Williams Jr.

7. “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” Merle Haggard

8. “White Lightning” George Jones

9. “Chug-a-Lug” Roger Miller

10. “There’s a Tear in My Beer” Hank Williams and Hank Williams Jr.

11. “Red Solo Cup” Toby Keith

12. “Misery and Gin” Merle Haggard

13. “There Stands the Glass” Webb Pierce

14. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett

15. “Straight Tequila Night” John Anderson

16. “Pop a Top” Alan Jackson

17. “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound” Hank Williams Jr.

18. “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” Travis Tritt featuring Marty Stuart

19. “The Bottle Let Me Down” Merle Haggard

20. “Don’t the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time?” Mickey Gilley

Personally, I think they missed some very good songs that should be in the Top 20. For example:

Toby Keith’s “Beer for My Horses”

“Two Pina Coladas” by Garth Brooks

“Drunk On A Plane” from Dierks Bentley

“I Love This Bar” by Toby Keith

“Here for the Party” by Gretchen Wilson

“Beer In Mexico” by Kenny CHesney

Taste of Country actually has a huge list of the best drinking songs in country music, their Top 100, which you can see here. Some of those songs I mentioned above made the Top 100, but should have been higher up in their rankings.