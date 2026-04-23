The 20 best drinking songs in country music

With the temperatures warming up, that means more time on the boat, at the beach and hanging at the pool. So, if you’re going to be crackin’ some cold beers, these are the best songs in country music to raise up that Red Solo cup:
1. “Friends in Low Places” Garth Brooks
2. “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me” George Jones
3. “Family Tradition” Hank Williams Jr.
4. “Whiskey River” Willie Nelson
5. “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” David Allan Coe
6. “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” Hank Williams Jr.
7. “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink” Merle Haggard
8. “White Lightning” George Jones
9. “Chug-a-Lug” Roger Miller
10. “There’s a Tear in My Beer” Hank Williams and Hank Williams Jr.
11. “Red Solo Cup” Toby Keith
12. “Misery and Gin” Merle Haggard
13. “There Stands the Glass” Webb Pierce
14. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett
15. “Straight Tequila Night” John Anderson
16. “Pop a Top” Alan Jackson
17. “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound” Hank Williams Jr.
18. “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” Travis Tritt featuring Marty Stuart
19. “The Bottle Let Me Down” Merle Haggard
20. “Don’t the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time?” Mickey Gilley
Personally, I think they missed some very good songs that should be in the Top 20. For example:
Toby Keith’s “Beer for My Horses”
“Two Pina Coladas” by Garth Brooks
“Drunk On A Plane” from Dierks Bentley
“I Love This Bar” by Toby Keith
“Here for the Party” by Gretchen Wilson
“Beer In Mexico” by Kenny CHesney
Taste of Country actually has a huge list of the best drinking songs in country music, their Top 100, which you can see here. Some of those songs I mentioned above made the Top 100, but should have been higher up in their rankings.