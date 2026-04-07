16 year old Kenny Chesney song becomes messy viral hit

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kenny Chesney has a new hit on his hands... sort of. Let’s call it a “renewed hit,” because his song “Out Last Night,” officially came out 16 years ago!

The song has regained fame thanks to one of the most viral videos of the year - “Mike The Lineman.”

In case you missed it, “Mike the Lineman” is at the center of a TikTok scandal. Apparently, linemen (and women) participate in a rodeo every year and then party pretty hard afterwards. A gal on TikTok thought her friend made a love connection with a lineman named Mike- and she posted a video of her friend and Mike KISSING, captioned:

“My friend found her soulmate last night in Huntsville Alabama after the lineman rodeo and we know nothing about him except his name is Mike and his friends kept calling him like the birds in Finding Nemo. (Mike! Mike! Mike!) Help us get Nemo home.”

And who should comment on the video? No, not Mike... MIKE’S WIFE! She commented:

“Hi! I’m Michael’s wife. He’s busy explaining this to our two children right now.”

Anyway, the video was set to the song “Out Last Night,” by Kenny Chesney, and now thousands of other videos, racking up over 25 million views have been posted with that song.

2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Post Malone performs onstage for the Capital One JamFest during the 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 05, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TNT Sports) (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TNT Sports)

Post Malone just teased a double-disk 40-track album, called The Eternal Buzz.

What do you think of the longer albums artists are giving us these days?