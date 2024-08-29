10 wealthiest country singers of all-time

PHOTOS: Reba McEntire through the years NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 23: Honorees Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and George Strait attend the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM) (Rick Diamond)

When it comes to success in the country music world, who immediately comes to mind? Garth? Dolly? George? Morgan?

All great choices, but only only 3 of those 4 made the list of the wealthiest country artists of all-time.

Ledgernote looked at the earnings of your favorite country artists, including tour money, investments and side businesses and here’s their Top 10 and their net worth:

10. Carrie Underwood - $140 million (It’ll be high(er once you add those additional Las Vegas residency dates and her “American Idol” earnings.)

9. Alan Jackson - $160 million (Personally, I thought he’d be higher on the list. He has endorsement deals with Ford Trucks, NAPA Auto Parts and Fruit of the Loom. Not to mention more than 80 million in record sales!)

8. Luke Bryan - Tied at $160 million (He has his ‘Two Lane American Golden Lager’ as well as his partnerships with Casa Azul Tequila and Cabela’s. Plus, his record sales and all that tour income.)

7. Kenny Chesney - $180 million (He has his Blue Chair Bay Rum, pair that with more than 40 top-10 singles, Kenny is doing just fine financially.)

6. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill - $200 million (The country power couple had one of the most successful tours in history.)

5. George Strait - $300 million (The King has a record-breaking 60 #1 hits, as well as his partnerships with Wrangler, Justin Boots and Codigo Tequila, just to name a few.)

4. Shania Twain - $410 million (The 5-time GRAMMY winner is also the 6th best-selling female in the U.S.)

3. Garth Brooks - $430 million (Garth has sold more than 148 million albums, more than Elvis! He also has his own online music store called GhostTunes, plus his record label Pearl Records and had a five-year residency at Encore Theatre in Las Vegas.)

2. Toby Keith - $500 million (Not only has Toby sold more than 40 million albums, but he also has his own clothing line called TK Steelman and he also has his bar/restaurants called “I Love This Bar & Grill.)

1. Dolly Parton - $675 million (What can’t Dolly do? From her own theme park to cookbooks to her production company, not to mention her 63 albums!)

If you’re wondering where Reba comes in on this list, since she’s in the photo, her net worth is $95 million. But with her new TV show on the way, I expect to see her in that Top 10 soon!



