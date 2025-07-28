10 Minute Tune

Every Tuesday morning at 6:40, YOU help us write a funny new song in just TEN MINUTES

HOW DOES IT WORK?

YOU, the Y100 Family, decides what silly topic Erik should sing about. Once picked, Erik will have just ten minutes to change the lyrics of a famous song and then perform it LIVE on the air!

What should the topic be? ANYTHING! It’s really fun when you try and stump Erik.

Have a topic suggestion? Get ready to call Erik & Jenny at 877-470-5299 on Tuesday mornings.

A little too shy to call? That’s ok, just fill out the form below and it will go straight to Erik & Jenny!

