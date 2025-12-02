Here’s where you can track down Santa in San Antonio!

Here’s a list of places you can find Santa in San Antonio this Christmas season. Be sure to call ahead because some locations require reservations.

· Alamo Quarry Market: Now through Dec. 24, families can visit Santa’s Workshop, located behind the Gold’s Gym and Regal Cinemas, for a photo with either Santa. If you want to mix it up, Cowboy Claus will also be in town every Tuesday and Thursday through Dec. 24.

· Bass Pro Shops: Santa photos will be available now through Dec. 24. One photo is free and additional packages are available for purchase

· Ingram Park Mall: Visit Santa at Ingram park Mall, 6301 Northwest Loop 410, now through Dec. 24. Families who use the code 5HINPK can get $5 off any photo package with an online reservation before Dec. 11.

· JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa: Families can stop by and take a photo with Santa now through Dec. 24.

· Natural Bridge Caverns: Christmas at the Caverns will be held every weekend in December through Dec. 23. A visit with Santa is included with general admission.

· North Star Mall: Get a festive photo with Santa now through Dec. 24 at North Star Mall, 7400 San Pedro Ave. Santa will be near Macy’s on the mall’s first level.

· Old West Christmas Light Fest: The light fest will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on selected days through Dec. 23. Guests can enjoy holiday light displays, live music, s’mores roasting and photos with Santa. Old West Christmas Light Fest is located at 242 State Highway 46 W, Unit C, in Boerne.

· Rolling Oaks Mall: Families can make a reservation for Santa photos now through Dec. 24.

· San Antonio Zoo: Guests can meet Santa and take photos during the Zoo Lights celebration through Dec. 24. However, Zoo Lights continues through until Jan. 4. Reserve your time slot at sazoo.org

· SeaWorld San Antonio: Families can visit Santa during SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, which runs through Jan. 4.

· Shops at La Cantera: Now through Dec. 24, guests can capture a photo with Santa at the Center Court at the Shops at La Cantera

· Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Families can take a photo with Santa during the amusement park’s Holiday in the Park, running through Dec. 23

· South Park Mall: Holiday photo reservations are available to make now through Dec. 24.

· The Alamo: Cowboy Santa and Mrs. Claus will provide free photo opportunities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza.

· Tower of the Americas: Photo sessions with Santa are available from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 19-24. The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar Chavez.

· Traders Village: Families can get free photos with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21. Guests will only need to pay $6 for parking

· San Antonio Fire Museum: Fireman Santa will be at the San Antonio Fire Museum to hear children’s wish list and take photos from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 6. Admission for those 12 and over is a toy valued at $5 to $10 per person or a cash donation. The Grinch will also make an appearance at the museum.