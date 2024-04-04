When Bad Memories Make You Smile

I keep getting these pictures that pop up on my social medial memories lately. This was the time that we are in “lockdown” and couldn’t go ANYWHERE. For our family this was really tough because we were in a volleyball gym or at a baseball field CONSTANTLY. This was our social time as well. The parents of our kids teammates were the people we spent the most time with. Well when all of that stopped we didn’t know what to do with ourselves. Every single day was a challenge to keep our extremely active kids busy. There were days where we just ran out of ways to keep them entertained...so they entertained themselves. This popped up on my Facebook memories and it made me smile. While we HATED the time and it was a lot of unknown and scary, my kids found a way to brighten not just our day but our whole neighborhoods day. Well everyone but the HOA, we actually got a letter about this. While it was a crazy time, this made me happy.