You knew it was coming...

December 7

Die Hard IT IS A CHRISTMAS MOVIE! This has been an argument for as long as I can remember, BUT the right side to be on is that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. It’s got heart, it’s got funny, it’s got action and it’s got Bruce Willis. You could not go wrong with Bruce Willis when this movie came out. Heck, I don’t think there has ever been a time that you could go wrong with Bruce Willis.