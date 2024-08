CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett joined Matchbox 20 to sing 3am! Only one of the best songs of all time! What other 90′s alt rock songs could be revamped for country radio now? Let’s break it down!