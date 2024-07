CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Post Malone performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Post Malone and Luke Combs hit Broadway in Nashville to shoot a music video! You can see them on the back of the truck with people all around.

Someone please come down for fiesta and shoot a music video during the parades!