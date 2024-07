CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Last night it was time to bring in the big dogs for the MLB All Star Game. Cody Johnson has ample experience singing the National Anthem. The timing was perfect after the debacle the night before.

This is how the National Anthem should be sung.