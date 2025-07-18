Theme songs you just can’t quit

Phineas and Ferb This theme song is unforgettable
By Christi Brooks

I ran across this list of TV theme songs that people just can’t skip. First of all, there are no theme songs like there were in the 80s and 90s. All of my Gen X people know what I’m talking about. You would hear these songs and know it was time to get your TV tray with your TV dinner straight out of the microwave and watch your favorite show. Just to jog your memory a little:

Growing Pains was the first one that came to my mind. Still know every single word.

Then there’s this banger...

You get the picture.

Well this list...leaves much to be desired except for just a few of them.

1. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” I’m sorry what?

2. “Doctor Who” Ummmm I ... yeah it does nothing

3. “Phineas and Ferb” OK, this slaps and you cannot skip anytime your kids have it on. Be honest you actually sit and watch the show too.

4. “Law & Order” Fair

5. “DuckTales” How many of you went “WOO OOO” when you read that?

6. “The X Files” Meh

7. “Golden Girls” LET’S GO!!!

8. “The Greatest American Hero” Not bad, not good

9. “Cheers” The reason Friends was put on Thursday nights. They wanted Cheers and The Cosby Show to draw people to Friends.

10. “The Rockford Files” Classic, but doesn’t have lyrics so it gets 1/2 a credit

11. “Firefly” No idea what this is

12. “Twin Peaks” Seriously? This was hardly a show.

13. “The Simpsons” Sunday nights on FOX, you heard this and went running...if your parents allowed you to watch.

14. “Bluey” My kids are too old for this one but I get it.

15. “That 70s Show” This tracks.

16. “Stranger Things” You know exactly what it is when you hear it but I do skip it.

17. “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon”. Never watched a single episode so can’t comment.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!