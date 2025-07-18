Theme songs you just can’t quit

I ran across this list of TV theme songs that people just can’t skip. First of all, there are no theme songs like there were in the 80s and 90s. All of my Gen X people know what I’m talking about. You would hear these songs and know it was time to get your TV tray with your TV dinner straight out of the microwave and watch your favorite show. Just to jog your memory a little:

Growing Pains was the first one that came to my mind. Still know every single word.

Then there’s this banger...

You get the picture.

Well this list...leaves much to be desired except for just a few of them.

1. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” I’m sorry what?

2. “Doctor Who” Ummmm I ... yeah it does nothing

3. “Phineas and Ferb” OK, this slaps and you cannot skip anytime your kids have it on. Be honest you actually sit and watch the show too.

4. “Law & Order” Fair

5. “DuckTales” How many of you went “WOO OOO” when you read that?

6. “The X Files” Meh

7. “Golden Girls” LET’S GO!!!

8. “The Greatest American Hero” Not bad, not good

9. “Cheers” The reason Friends was put on Thursday nights. They wanted Cheers and The Cosby Show to draw people to Friends.

10. “The Rockford Files” Classic, but doesn’t have lyrics so it gets 1/2 a credit

11. “Firefly” No idea what this is

12. “Twin Peaks” Seriously? This was hardly a show.

13. “The Simpsons” Sunday nights on FOX, you heard this and went running...if your parents allowed you to watch.

14. “Bluey” My kids are too old for this one but I get it.

15. “That 70s Show” This tracks.

16. “Stranger Things” You know exactly what it is when you hear it but I do skip it.

17. “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon”. Never watched a single episode so can’t comment.