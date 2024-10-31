That Time Frito and Katy Documented a Ghost

Yes all of San Antonio is haunted

FnK Behind the Mic

By Frito

We’re already big nerds for the paranormal; but after about six months of really bizarre stuff happening in the studio and most of our coworkers, building staff, security, and people who just walk in off the street telling us that the building is VERY haunted (long story short, it used to be a semi-hospital with surgical suites and everything)...we decided to see for ourselves. We moved the cameras in the studio then just ran tape overnight and got some fairly ridiculous evidence.

FLASHBACK: The Y100 Haunting That time Frito and Katy proved the building was haunted.

As unsettled as we were, this is still pretty exciting stuff so we ran off to share it with all of you online and the algorithm responded by showing it to approximately 15 people. Hooray social media! Yes, weird stuff still happens almost every week but we just go on about our business and express gratitude that we get to live in the most haunted city in America.

