NC State v Duke DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 31: DJ Burns Jr. #30 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts after drawing a foul in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Duke Blue Devils at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

With a little help from Lee Brice Scotty is making it work! He is going to cheer on NC State, and will still make it to the concert. Lee Brice was kind enough to switch times with Scotty. This is how it’s done! You don’t cancel shows for basketball games. Especially when you already made a commitment. Well done Scotty and Lee for making this work! Other people could learn from this example 😎