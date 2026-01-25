San Antonio area school closures

Here is the current list of schools in the San Antonio area that have decided to close for Monday. If your school is not listed, keep checking back as we will update the list as we get new information.
SCHOOLS CANCELLED MONDAY, JANUARY 26
North East ISD
Edgewood ISD (offices closed as well)
Fort Sam Houston ISD
Northside ISD
San Antonio ISD
Randolph ISD
Harlandale ISD
Holy Cross of San Antonio
Judson ISD
Lackland ISD
Medina Valley ISD
Pre-K 4 SA
Southwest ISD (offices closed as well)
South San Antonio ISD
Somerset ISD
Alamo Colleges District
Schools maintaining REGULAR SCHEDULE
Alamo Heights ISD - The district is monitoring the weather and will decide by noon on Sunday.
East Central ISD
Jourdanton ISD
Southside ISD - The district is monitoring the weather and will decide on any closures at 4pm on Sunday.
IDEA Public Schools