San Antonio area school closures

updated at 6:15pm January 24th

Winter Storm School Closings San Antonio schools are starting to close
By Christi Brooks

Here is the current list of schools in the San Antonio area that have decided to close for Monday. If your school is not listed, keep checking back as we will update the list as we get new information.

SCHOOLS CANCELLED MONDAY, JANUARY 26

North East ISD

Edgewood ISD (offices closed as well)

Fort Sam Houston ISD

Northside ISD

San Antonio ISD

Randolph ISD

Harlandale ISD

Holy Cross of San Antonio

Judson ISD

Lackland ISD

Medina Valley ISD

Pre-K 4 SA

Southwest ISD (offices closed as well)

South San Antonio ISD

Somerset ISD

Alamo Colleges District

Schools maintaining REGULAR SCHEDULE

Alamo Heights ISD - The district is monitoring the weather and will decide by noon on Sunday.

East Central ISD

Jourdanton ISD

Southside ISD - The district is monitoring the weather and will decide on any closures at 4pm on Sunday.

IDEA Public Schools

