Brooks & Dunn Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 17, 2024 Brooks & Dunn took over the San Antonio Rodeo on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 with TWO shows! They always sound fantastic, and they play with lots of energy and fun. Such a great band, we’re so glad they came back! (Johnnie Walker)

We were a little suprised, but we’re excited to see how this project shapes up. Reboot 2 is due out November 15. We also have tickets all week so you can see them at Moody Center in March!