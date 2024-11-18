Pick Your Event for 8 Man Jam Floor Seats!

Welcome to the Frito & Katy Olympics, where ordinary contestants become LEGENDS in the pursuit of ultimate glory — 8 Man Jam tickets.

All week, YOU choose the game in an effort to get 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 floor seats to see Scotty, Randy, Zach, Warren, Ashley, Randall, Drew, and Chayce at the Tobin Center THIS Sunday.

No running or jumping required in these events... though there will definitely still be some sweating.

Do you have what it takes to EARN your way in? Find out!





GAME THAT TUNE:

It may sound like a track from an 80s videos game, but this tune is actually a popular country song. Name it and the artist to win your tickets to 8 Man Jam.





3 SECOND SONG:

Contestants will be asked to identify a Christmas song by its first few notes! The songs that used to fill you with the spirit of the holidays will hereafter fill you only with dread. You need all three to win this round.

GARGLEAOKE:

How well do you really know these country songs? Frito & Katy will gargle current songs from the Y100 playlist, and you tell us who or what the heck it is. Get two of the songs here, and you win.

5 FOR 5:

You have 5 seconds to name 5 items that fall within a given category. Can you beat the clock to score your tickets?





MIXED MESSAGES:

It’s not what we say, it’s what you hear. Compete against another contestant and try to make sense of Frito & Katy’s jumbled jargon. Get the highest score and win your way into 8 Man Jam.