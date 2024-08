CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Parker McCollum performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This was so smooth! Parker showing why he’s one of the 🐐

Parker McCollum fall and epic recovery! This was so smooth! Parker showing why he's one of the 🐐

check out the fall pic at the end of his post