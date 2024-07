Paris 2024 - before the triathlon dpatop - 29 July 2024, France, Paris: Olympia, Paris 2024, before the triathlon, the Eiffel Tower can be seen behind the Seine. Before the triathlon at the Olympic Games in Paris, the second swimming training session in the Seine has also been canceled due to poor water quality. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)