Olympic Athletes Find “Comfort” In Paris

Cardboard Luxury PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 02: An inside view of a bedroom during the media visit of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic village on July 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images) (Aurelien Meunier)

I’m a HUGE fan of the Summer Olympics, well all Olympics really, but especially the Summer Olympics. Don’t come at me if you’re a Winter Olympics fan. Nothing against the Winter Olympics, but until they have Simone Biles doing her floor routine on ice or something there’s just no comparison between winter and summer sports.

Being such a huge fan I immerse myself into the games. Since the games are in Paris I will most likely be a walking zombie since I like to watch the games live as much as I can. If I miss the event live, I try to not read the news so I don’t know what happens then watch the replay in prime time. See I told you I was an Olympic dork. (I wonder if I can get a medal for that?)

I was scrolling on TikTok this weekend and came across this and was horrified.

CARDBOARD?! Are you kidding me? I understand conservation but these are ELITE athletes! They need their sleep...it’s how their bodies recover. What I love most in the video is how the lady tries to make it sound like it CAN be comfortable. How? How are we treating our athletes that are representing their countries this way? I want to know who was in this design meeting and have they ever competed at the absolute top level of a sport.

I am sure there will be more that comes out about this as more athletes move into Olympic village. Stay tuned...



