Let’s Rodeo San Antonio

First four performers announced for 2026

By Christi Brooks

Christmas has come early! The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has announced the first four performers for the 2026 show. If this is any indication of what the rest of the show will be like, we are in for a great show this year!

2026 Performance Lineup

  • Ty Myers – Saturday, February 14 at 12:00 PM (noon)
  • Shenandoah (Retro Rodeo Night) – Monday, February 16 at 7:00 PM
  • Miranda Lambert – Wednesday, February 18 at 7:00 PM
  • Shane Smith & the Saints (Rodeo Finals) – Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 PM

This is such a great representation of what country music and the country life is to San Antonio. We are so excited to once again be apart of the San Antonio Rodeo helping San Antonio youth earn college scholarship money.

Tickets are available beginning at 10 AM today at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com. Fairgrounds Season Passes and Individual Event tickets are available, along with additional information about the 2026 event.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

